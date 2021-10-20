Left Menu

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, soldier killed in Shopian encounter

So far, 15 terrorists have been neutralised in 2 weeks, IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.He said Wani was involved in the killing of Saghir Ahmad, a carpenter from Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur, three days earlier.Killed terrorist Adil Wani was involved in killing of a poor carpenter namely Saghir Ansari SO Bindo Hussain Ansari RO Saharanpur UP. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit LeTTRF, Kumar tweeted.PTI MIJ SRY

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:53 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, soldier killed in Shopian encounter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants and a soldier died in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Two other security personnel also received injuries in the encounter, they said.

According to officials, one of the ultras killed was involved in the murder of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur recently.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, they said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated.

The officials said two ultras of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, have been killed.

"Three security force personnel also sustained injuries in the operation. One of them later succumbed to injuries at a hospital here," they said.

One of the slain ultras has been identified as Adil Wani, who joined the militant ranks in July 2020.

''One of the killed #terrorists has been #identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since 7/2020... So far, 15 terrorists have been #neutralised in 2 weeks,'' IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

He said Wani was involved in the killing of Saghir Ahmad, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, three days earlier.

''Killed #terrorist Adil Wani was #involved in #killing of a poor carpenter namely Saghir Ansari S/O Bindo Hussain Ansari R/O Saharanpur UP. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed #terror outfit LeT(TRF),'' Kumar tweeted.

PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021