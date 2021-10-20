Cruise Drugs case: Aryan Khan moves application in Bombay HC against NDPS court order on bail rejection
As the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were rejected by Mumbai's Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in connection with their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case, Aryan Khan moved an application in Bombay High Court against the Special NDPS court order on his bail rejection.
As the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were rejected by Mumbai's Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in connection with their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case, Aryan Khan moved an application in Bombay High Court against the Special NDPS court order on his bail rejection. Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer also said that they will move to Bombay High Court today after NDPS rejected their applications.
Speaking to ANI, Ali Kasif, Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer said, "We are trying to move the bail application of Arbaaz Merchant in Bombay High Court today. The other two are also likely to move bail applications in the High Court today." The court heard the bail pleas of these three accused today at 2.45 PM and rejected their applications.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)
