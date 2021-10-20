Left Menu

Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in AP's Srikakulam

One student was killed and five other students were injured after a school bus plunged into a roadside pond near Etcherla Mandal in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:23 IST
Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in AP's Srikakulam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One student was killed and five other students were injured after a school bus plunged into a roadside pond near Etcherla Mandal in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. Etcherla Mandal Sub-inspector Ramu told ANI that the school bus was travelling from Badevanipeta to Kongram village in Etcherla Mandal when it fell into the pond.

The accident took place 3 kilometres from Badevanipeta village where one student was killed and five others were rescued with minor injuries, he informed. He said, "The incident occurred due to a mechanical problem. The driver said the brake was not working. We have been looking into the matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021