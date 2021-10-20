Left Menu

Germany to keep border open despite migrant influx from Belarus

Seehofer said Belarus, which has expanded the list of the nationalities that can enter it without a visa, is using migrants as a political threat. He called on Russia to put pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop illegal migration to the European Union.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:25 IST
Germany to keep border open despite migrant influx from Belarus
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is not considering closing its border with Poland to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday.

"No one intends to close the border," Seehofer told journalists at a conference on the migration situation in Germany. Last week, Germany's federal police said that the number of people entering the country from Poland after traveling from Belarus had risen above 4,300 since August, compared to just 26 registered in the period from January to July.

Germany - the most popular final destination among asylum seekers in the EU - had offered Poland logistical support and proposed setting up joint inspections at the Polish-German border to identify cross-border commuters and uncover smuggling activities, Seehofer added. The number of asylum applications in Germany is set to be higher this year than in 2020, having already reached 80,000 in the January to September period, compared with 76,061 in 2020.

Despite the rising number, the current immigration situation is not comparable to the 2014-2016 period, Seehofer said, referring to the years when more than one million people reached Europe via Greece and the Balkan route, fleeing wars, persecution and poverty in the Middle East and beyond. Seehofer said Belarus, which has expanded the list of the nationalities that can enter it without a visa, is using migrants as a political threat.

He called on Russia to put pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop illegal migration to the European Union. "We are convinced that the key is probably in Moscow," Seehofer said.

Many EU states accuse Minsk of sending illegal migrants across the border into the EU to put pressure on the bloc, which imposed sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko's disputed re-election in August 2020. Lukashenko denies this and has blamed the West for what he says is a looming humanitarian catastrophe this winter after migrants were left stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021