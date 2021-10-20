Maha CM asks BMC to act against illegal constructions in Mumbai on war footing
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to take action against illegal constructions on war footing without bowing to anyones pressure.In a virtual meeting, Thackeray asked the civic body to install CCTV cameras and take strict action against people who dump debris along the Eastern and Western Express Highways.Praising the BMC for its work during the pandemic, the chief minister asked officials to focus on works related to roads, footpaths, cleanliness and other infrastructure and complete the projects in a time-bound manner.Illegal constructions will not be tolerated in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take action against illegal constructions on war footing without bowing to anyone's pressure.
In a virtual meeting, Thackeray asked the civic body to install CCTV cameras and take strict action against people who dump debris along the Eastern and Western Express Highways.
Praising the BMC for its work during the pandemic, the chief minister asked officials to focus on works related to roads, footpaths, cleanliness and other infrastructure and complete the projects in a time-bound manner.
''Illegal constructions will not be tolerated in Mumbai. Ward officers should act promptly and diligently, and must not bow to anyone's pressure. We are standing with you,'' Thackeray said.
He further asked officials to carry out the tendering process for road repair works properly and transparently, so no one gets an opportunity to point fingers later.
Thackeray also suggested appointing ward-wise teams to keep a check on dumping of debris and asked officials to fix potholes on city roads in a time-bound manner, The chief minister further instructed the civic authorities to remain vigilant during the upcoming festive season, as even though the number of COVID-19 cases has reduced in the city, the threat of pandemic is not completely over.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China has enhanced infrastructure but it is not going to affect our operational preparedness: IAF chief on eastern Ladakh.
Northeastern region to turn into oil palm hub of India: Tomar
Blast hits mosque in northeastern Afghanistan, killing worshippers
IAF's prompt actions in eastern Ladakh testament to its combat readiness: IAF chief
BRIEF-U.S., U.K., Norway Join With Civilian-Led Transitional Government In Calling For An End To Blockades Of Port And Transportation Infrastructure In Eastern Sudan - Statement