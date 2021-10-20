Left Menu

Maha CM asks BMC to act against illegal constructions in Mumbai on war footing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to take action against illegal constructions on war footing without bowing to anyones pressure.In a virtual meeting, Thackeray asked the civic body to install CCTV cameras and take strict action against people who dump debris along the Eastern and Western Express Highways.Praising the BMC for its work during the pandemic, the chief minister asked officials to focus on works related to roads, footpaths, cleanliness and other infrastructure and complete the projects in a time-bound manner.Illegal constructions will not be tolerated in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:27 IST
Maha CM asks BMC to act against illegal constructions in Mumbai on war footing
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take action against illegal constructions on war footing without bowing to anyone's pressure.

In a virtual meeting, Thackeray asked the civic body to install CCTV cameras and take strict action against people who dump debris along the Eastern and Western Express Highways.

Praising the BMC for its work during the pandemic, the chief minister asked officials to focus on works related to roads, footpaths, cleanliness and other infrastructure and complete the projects in a time-bound manner.

''Illegal constructions will not be tolerated in Mumbai. Ward officers should act promptly and diligently, and must not bow to anyone's pressure. We are standing with you,'' Thackeray said.

He further asked officials to carry out the tendering process for road repair works properly and transparently, so no one gets an opportunity to point fingers later.

Thackeray also suggested appointing ward-wise teams to keep a check on dumping of debris and asked officials to fix potholes on city roads in a time-bound manner, The chief minister further instructed the civic authorities to remain vigilant during the upcoming festive season, as even though the number of COVID-19 cases has reduced in the city, the threat of pandemic is not completely over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021