Police: Shooting at Kenosha home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:35 IST
Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.

Details about what led to Tuesday night's shooting weren't immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.'' No suspects were actively being sought, police said. Names and ages of those shot weren't immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.(AP) RUP RUP

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

