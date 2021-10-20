Left Menu

Two unidentified bodies found in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:37 IST
Two unidentified bodies found in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of two unidentified persons, one of them an elderly woman, were found at different locations in Thane district on Wednesday, police and fire brigade officials said.

In the first case, the body of a managed 25 to 30 years was found in a brook near Narayan Nagar in Diva (East).

On getting the message, local firemen, police, and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel rushed to the spot, fished out the body and handed it over to the Shil-Daighar police, they said.

In the second instance, the body of a woman aged 60 to 65 years was found in the afternoon floating in a lake in Kalyan town, fire brigade officials said.

The body was retrieved from the lake and later handed over to the police, they said.

Both cases were being treated as accidental deaths and investigations were underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021