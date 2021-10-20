Two unidentified bodies found in Thane

Bodies of two unidentified persons, one of them an elderly woman, were found at different locations in Thane district on Wednesday, police and fire brigade officials said.

In the first case, the body of a managed 25 to 30 years was found in a brook near Narayan Nagar in Diva (East).

On getting the message, local firemen, police, and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel rushed to the spot, fished out the body and handed it over to the Shil-Daighar police, they said.

In the second instance, the body of a woman aged 60 to 65 years was found in the afternoon floating in a lake in Kalyan town, fire brigade officials said.

The body was retrieved from the lake and later handed over to the police, they said.

Both cases were being treated as accidental deaths and investigations were underway, the police said.

