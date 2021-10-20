Left Menu

UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend 'critical' climate summit

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:38 IST
UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend 'critical' climate summit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encourages all leaders to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland next month, his spokesman said on Wednesday when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to take part remotely.

"The prime minister has said before that we would obviously strongly encourage leaders to attend given this is a very critical moment in terms of tackling climate change," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister is looking forward to meeting all the leaders who have confirmed their attendance, which I believe is over 120 so far, and we would obviously expect all countries to be represented at a senior level given that we are asking for meaningful pledges towards tackling this issue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021