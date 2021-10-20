Man beaten to death in Kota over land

A 62-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks by a group of men over a land dispute on Wednesday morning in Morpa village of the district here, police said.

Following a complaint by the family of the deceased, police lodged a case against 10 persons of the village and detained five, including the key accused Banti Meena.

The deceased was identified as Rajaram Meena, a resident of Morpa village under Kaithun police station of Kota district.

According to Netrapal Singh, the Circle Officer of the area, around 10 men armed with sticks barged into the house of Rajaram Meena early Wednesday morning and fled the spot after thrashing him badly.

Rajaram was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. His body was handed over to his family members after post mortem by the medical board.

Police investigation revealed that Rajaram was convicted for murdering a family member of the rival group around eight years ago and had recently come out of jail after completing his term.

Efforts are on to nab the other five accused in connection with the incident, Singh added.