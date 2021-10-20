Appointing Weidmann's successor is up to new German government - govt spokesperson

It will be up to Germany's new government to appoint a successor to Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann who will "continue the stability-oriented Bundesbank policies", government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said.

He also said on Wednesday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is set to step down after 16 years in office, regretted Weidmann's resignation.

