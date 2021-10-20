Left Menu

Militants using new modus operandi to kill targets: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said militants in Jammu and Kashmir have adopted a new modus operandi of killing their targets by using pistols from close range, instead of grenades and landmines.In this month so far, 11 civilians, including non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir, have been shot dead by militants in different parts of Kashmir.There seems to be a shift in the strategy of militants...

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:23 IST
Militants using new modus operandi to kill targets: Ghulam Nabi Azad
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said militants in Jammu and Kashmir have adopted a new modus operandi of killing their targets by using pistols from close range, instead of grenades and landmines.

In this month so far, 11 civilians, including non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir, have been shot dead by militants in different parts of Kashmir.

''There seems to be a shift in the strategy of militants... earlier they would use grenades and landmines. Then they would eliminate their targets in cars... now we are in the fourth stage where they pass close to a civilian target and kill him,'' he told reporters.

Azad, who met workers from various parts of Kashmir at his residence here, said the people of the Valley are against the killing of innocent civilians.

''People of Kashmir are 10 times more against these killings than people elsewhere in the country,'' he said.

Azad said the purpose of his interactions was to ascertain the ground situation.

''I wanted to find out from our constituency workers whether militancy has increased or decreased and whether people want statehood or not, among other issues, '' he said.

In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021