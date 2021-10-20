US Domestic News Roundup: White House to lay out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 -NBC News; Senators urge FCC to address surveillance threats to U.S. telecom networks and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

White House to lay out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 -NBC News

The Biden administration on Wednesday will outline its plan to vaccinate millions of kids ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is approved for younger children in coming weeks ahead of the holiday season, NBC News reported. It is working to set up vaccination clinics in partnership with 100 to 200 children's hospitals nationwide, it reported.

Senators urge FCC to address surveillance threats to U.S. telecom networks

A group of five U.S. senators urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday to address surveillance threats posed by foreign firms providing services to U.S. telecommunications providers. The previously unreported letter, led by Senator Ron Wyden and also signed by Senators Dick Durbin, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Van Hollen and Ed Markey, said it is widespread among small rural carriers "to outsource the installation and ongoing administration of networking technology to managed service providers, some of which are based in foreign countries."

Accused Florida school shooter set to plead guilty in 2018 Parkland massacre

Accused shooter Nikolas Cruz is expected to appear in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday to plead guilty to killing 17 students and faculty in Parkland, Florida, a 2018 attack that was the deadliest ever at a U.S. high school. Cruz will enter guilty pleas to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his lawyer David Wheeler, Broward County's chief assistant public defender, told the judge at a hearing last week.

U.S. naval nuclear engineer, wife due in court on espionage charges

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday are expected to ask a judge to jail a former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife while they await trial on charges they attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested on Oct. 9 in Jefferson County, West Virginia, following a yearlong sting operation by undercover FBI agents, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Netflix workers stage walk-out over Chappelle transgender comments

Netflix Inc employees are staging a walk-out on Wednesday in an unprecedented show of defiance to protest the streaming giant's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle's controversial new comedy special, which they say ridicules trans people. A group of employees calling itself Team Trans* has scheduled a rally outside Netflix's 13-story Sunset Boulevard offices in Los Angeles, where activists, public figures and other supporters plan to present Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos with a "list of asks."

Biden heads to birthplace to tout infrastructure, spending packages

U.S. President Joe Biden heads to his birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday to tout his social spending and infrastructure packages as fellow Democrats in Washington close in on a deal to pass the measures after weeks of bickering. Biden will travel to Pennsylvania, an election swing state, to deliver remarks about his signature agenda items at Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton, where he lived until age 10.

U.S. highway expansions increase traffic and pollution, environmental groups say

U.S. policies of expanding highways to ease congestion are misguided and lead to an increase in traffic and pollution, environmental advocacy groups said, urging lawmakers to instead invest more money in public transit. Led by Colorado-based research group RMI, the National Resource Defense Council (NRDC) and Transportation for America, the groups on Thursday released an online calculator to show the adverse effects of highway expansions across all U.S. states.

U.S. House committee backs contempt charge against Trump aide Bannon

A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge by a 9-0 vote, calling it "shocking" that Bannon refused to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and testimony.

U.S. Senate Republicans poised to stop Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday will try for the third time this year to advance a voting rights bill aimed at thwarting new balloting restrictions passed in Republican-led states, fueled by Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. The chamber's 50 Republicans are expected to block the measure from advancing, a move that could bring new pressure on Democrats to change the Senate's "filibuster" rule that requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most legislation.

New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees

New York City employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next week or will be placed on leave and not be paid, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. City employees will receive $500 for receiving their first shot at a city-run vaccination site by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. After that, employees will be required to have at least one dose of a vaccine and show proof of vaccination to their supervisor, de Blasio said in a statement.

