Spain's court agrees to extradite Venezuela's ex-spymaster Carvajal to U.S.
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:35 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's High Court said on Wednesday it had agreed to extradite former Venezuelan spymaster Hugo Carvajal to the United States where he faces drug trafficking charges, after he was denied political asylum in Spain.
The former general and close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Carvajal was arrested by Spanish police last month.
U.S. officials believe Carvajal could provide a treasure trove of information on the alleged drug activities of President Nicolas Maduro and his associates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance -White House
Top U.S. envoy brought up Khashoggi in talks with Saudis -US official
Biden aides to tell Israelis U.S. will pursue 'other avenues' if Iran diplomacy fails
U.S. urges airports to avoid using firefighting foam with fluorine
New U.S. China trade plan leaves industry hungry for specifics