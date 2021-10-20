Left Menu

Spain's court agrees to extradite Venezuela's ex-spymaster Carvajal to U.S.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:35 IST
Spain's court agrees to extradite Venezuela's ex-spymaster Carvajal to U.S.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's High Court said on Wednesday it had agreed to extradite former Venezuelan spymaster Hugo Carvajal to the United States where he faces drug trafficking charges, after he was denied political asylum in Spain.

The former general and close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Carvajal was arrested by Spanish police last month.

U.S. officials believe Carvajal could provide a treasure trove of information on the alleged drug activities of President Nicolas Maduro and his associates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021