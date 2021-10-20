Spain's court agrees to extradite Venezuela's ex-spymaster Carvajal to U.S.

Spain's High Court said on Wednesday it had agreed to extradite former Venezuelan spymaster Hugo Carvajal to the United States where he faces drug trafficking charges, after he was denied political asylum in Spain.

The former general and close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Carvajal was arrested by Spanish police last month.

U.S. officials believe Carvajal could provide a treasure trove of information on the alleged drug activities of President Nicolas Maduro and his associates.

