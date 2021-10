BRIEF-China Evergrande From Sept Up Till Now, Achieved Contracted Sales Of Properties Of Rmb3.65 Billion

China Evergrande Group:

* FROM SEPT UP TILL NOW, GROUP ACHIEVED CONTRACTED SALES OF PROPERTIES OF RMB3.65 BILLION

* APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF CO ON STOCK EXCHANGE WEF 21 OCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

