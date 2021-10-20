Left Menu

Landslide, flood claim 48 lives in Nepal, PM directs relief and rescue works

Landslides and floods triggered by heavy rain across Nepal have left 48 people dead and 31 missing in the last 48 hours and the army and police have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, officials said on Wednesday.Ilam, an eastern Nepal district, recorded the highest number of deaths at 11 followed by Doti where 9 people were killed, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.According to Home Ministry spokesperson, Phanindra Mani Pokharel, six persons each died in Humla, Dhankuta and Panchthar due to landslides.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:01 IST
According to Home Ministry spokesperson, Phanindra Mani Pokharel, six persons each died in Humla, Dhankuta and Panchthar due to landslides. Four persons lost their lives in Baitadi, one each in Kalikot, Dadeldhura, Pyuthan and Udayapur and two in Sunsari, according to the Home Ministry official.

A total of 23 people have gone missing in Bajhang while one in Doti, two in Pyuthan and five in Ilam. Twenty-three people sustained injuries due to the natural disaster in different districts, according to the ministry.

Search for the missing and rescue for those trapped in natural disaster incidents is being carried out with the help of the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and local people in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has announced appropriate relief to the families of the deceased and those affected by the floods and landslides.

During a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council held in Kathmandu on Wednesday, Prime Minister Deuba decided to provide rescue, relief and compensation to the flood and landslide victims in different parts of the country. The meeting also decided to effectively carry out relief and rescue work in the affected areas.

