T20WC warm-up game scorebaord: IND vs AUS

India Innings: KL Rahul c Warner b Agar 39 Rohit Sharma retd out 60 Suryakumar Yadav not out 38 Hardik Pandya not out 14 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (For 1 wicket in 17.5 overs) 153 Fall of Wickets: 1/68 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-0-14-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-33-0, Ashton Agar 2-0-14-1, Adam Zampa 3-0-29-0, Kane Richardson 1.5-0-20-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-16-0, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-17-0, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-10-0.

