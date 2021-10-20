BSF opens fire at drone along Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar sector

The Border Security Force opened fire on a drone along the Indo-Pak border in the Amritsar sector, an official said on Wednesday.

The BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone coming from the Pakistan side and they fired at it when it entered Indian territory on the intervening night of October 19 and 20, the official said.

The BSF official said after intensive search of the area, one kg packet suspected to be heroin and an iron ring attached to it were recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)