Left Menu

Nine countries to follow additional measures as India revises COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers

As part of the revised travel guidelines issued by the Government of India for international passengers arriving in the country, travellers from nine countries need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing (countries at-risk).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:31 IST
Nine countries to follow additional measures as India revises COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the revised travel guidelines issued by the Government of India for international passengers arriving in the country, travellers from nine countries need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing (countries at-risk). According to an order issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these are countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe.

The order further said that a category has been defined with which the Government of India has an agreement for mutual recognition vaccination certificate for individuals fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or WHO recognised COVID-19 vaccine and those exempting Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines. "These Countries are The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia," read the order.

It further said, "The existing guidelines (issued on 17th February 2021 with subsequent addendums) for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk-based approach. In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed." "Standard Operating Procedure shall be valid with the effect of 25th October 2021 till further orders. Based on the risk assessment, this document shall be reviewed from time to time," read the order.

As per the order, if a person is planning for travel then he/she should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel and Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. The passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021