Left Menu

20 more acquitted in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:32 IST
20 more acquitted in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has acquitted twenty more accused in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riot case due to lack of evidence against them.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kamla Pati has acquitted them Tuesday saying the prosecution has failed to prove charges against them.

The acquitted accused were identified as Kapil, Dushyant, Ajay, Ravinder, Vikas, Rahul, Sachin, Amit, Rajiv, Jaipal, Anuj, Sudhir, Kuldeep, Mohit, Baru and five others, all of Lank village in the district.

In an FIR lodged at Phugana police station in the district on September 8, 2013, all twenty men were accused of barging into the house of their neighbour Abdul Hasan and shooting him dead after slitting his throat.

The case had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

The acquitted people had also been accused of looting gold and jewellery worth over Rs 6 lakh from their house.

Following the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, which had left around 60 people dead and triggered a mass exodus from the district, the police had lodged a total of 510 cases and arrested 1,480 people allegedly involved in riots.

The Special Investigation Team of Uttar Pradesh has filed so far charge sheets in 175 cases after investigating them.

The court has decided 99 cases till now, acquitting a total of 1,198 accused due to lack of evidence in 98 of them.

The sole case which has ended in conviction pertained to the killing of two men, Gaurav and Sachin, on August 27, 2013. Seven people -- Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Ikbal -- were sentenced to life imprisonment in February 2019 in this case, which is believed to have triggered the riots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021