Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns bombing in Damascus - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Lebanon's Shi'ite group Hezbollah condemned on Wednesday a blast on an army bus in Damascus that killed 14 people, in the deadliest bombing in the Syrian capital in years.

In a statement on Al Manar TV, the group said "all terrorist attempts will not succeed in destabilising Syria".

