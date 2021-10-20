Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns bombing in Damascus - statement
Lebanon's Shi'ite group Hezbollah condemned on Wednesday a blast on an army bus in Damascus that killed 14 people, in the deadliest bombing in the Syrian capital in years.
In a statement on Al Manar TV, the group said "all terrorist attempts will not succeed in destabilising Syria".
