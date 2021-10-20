Organisation of Kashmiri Hindus distribute food, water among migrant labourers stranded in Jammu

As thousands of migrant labourers continue to arrive in Jammu from Kashmir in the wake of recent incidents of civilian killings in the valley, Panun Kashmir, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, and the Warehouse Traders' Association (WTA) have reached out to them with food and water.

The labourers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, are camping at and around the Jammu railway station.

There is no arrangement for food and water for them at the railway station or at the bus stand.

Led by Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo, the members of the organisation distributed food and water among the labourers at the railway station.

''The situation we faced in Kashmir 31 years ago has been repeated to drive these non-local labourers out,'' Chrungoo said, adding that they will continue to provide food and water to them.

The WTA has organised a community kitchen for the migrant labourers at the railway station.

