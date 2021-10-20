Left Menu

Union Health Minister to launch song to celebrate administration of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and an audiovisual film to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Union Health Minister to launch song to celebrate administration of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
As per an official release, Union Minister Mandaviya will launch a song and an audiovisual film at Red Fort in the national capital.As per an official release, 99.12 cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

As per an official release, Union Minister Mandaviya will launch a song and an audiovisual film at Red Fort in the national capital.As per an official release, 99.12 cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

Also Read: Mandaviya urges states to increase vaccination pace, adherence to Covid protocols during festivities

