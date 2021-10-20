Union Health Minister to launch song to celebrate administration of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and an audiovisual film to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

As per an official release, Union Minister Mandaviya will launch a song and an audiovisual film at Red Fort in the national capital.As per an official release, 99.12 cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

