Post-poll violence in WB: CBI registers 2 murder cases, another for 'outraging woman's modesty'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:08 IST
The CBI has registered two murder cases and a case of outraging the modesty of a woman during post-poll violence in West Bengal, taking the total number of such cases registered by the central agency to 43, officials said on Wednesday.

The first case pertains to allegations that the accused had attacked a family in the Golf Green police station area of Kolkata and mercilessly beaten up the family members with bamboo sticks, iron rods, blades etc. on May 16, the officials said.

The victims had to undergo treatment, they added.

Later, one of the victims approached the court seeking to invoke sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case, which was allowed by the court.

Following the court's directives, police had added the two charges in the FIR, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also taken over the investigation in two murder cases, they added.

One of the case was earlier being probed by the Amdanga police in North 24 Parganas district, which had allegedly registered a case of unnatural death of the victim whose body was found hanging on May 10.

''It was alleged that the accused killed the victim (the husband of the complainant),'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The alleged role of a state minister in influencing the police probe is under scanner following a complaint by a local BJP leader who had claimed that the case was hushed up as unnatural death but the victim was killed, sources said.

In the other case, it was alleged that a mob went to the victim's residence on April 27 and forcibly took him to Gangarampur Kaldighi.

''It was further alleged that the victim was then attacked by the accused with iron rods, bamboo sticks and other dangerous weapons and was left severely wounded. The victim was admitted to the Gangarampur Kaldighi Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on April 29,'' Joshi said.

