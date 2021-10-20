Left Menu

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:15 IST
Arms supplier held by UP ATS
The Anti-Terror Squad of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday arrested an alleged arms supplier with the help of Kanpur Commissionerate police.

The arrest was made when Abhishek Pal (23) went to Babupurwa pocket to hand over a cache of arms, a press release issued by the ATS said.

Pal, a resident of Piparpur, Amethi, supplies arms to criminals in various parts of UP, according to the ATS.

ATS claimed that six pistols of 0.32 bore, 12 magazines and 20 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

UP ATS said they had received the information that some people were involved in illegal arms smuggling and supplying pistols and cartridges to various pockets of UP.

On a tip-off, the squad called Babupurwa police for assistance and nabbed Pal while his aide, Anil Kumar Maurya of Amethi, managed to evade police dragnet, the release said.

