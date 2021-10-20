Maha govt will provide resources to ensure state police force becomes best in world: CM

The Maharashtra government will provide all the resources to ensure that the state police force becomes the best in the world, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Wednesday. Thackeray was speaking at a felicitation event organised by police constables, who as per the new decision can be promoted to the post of the police inspector. “The Maharashtra government will provide all the resources to make the state police the best police force in the world,'' the chief minister said. Referring to the decision on the promotion of police constables, Thackeray said the decision had been pending for years. “This decision will come as a morale booster for constables who can be promoted to higher ranks and also plays a key role in resolving the cases. The state home department will also take decisions on providing cashless medical treatment,” he said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said this promotion-related policy was first conceived by former home minister R R Patil. ''He had taken a lot of efforts to formulate this policy,” Walse Patil added. Top bureaucrats and police officers attended the event. PTI ND NSK NSK

