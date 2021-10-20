Buttigieg says trucking industry disruptions to last as long as pandemic continues

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said that he expects disruptions in the trucking industry to last as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"There are going to disruptions and shocks to the system as long as the pandemic continues", he said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday when asked about the trucking industry facing driver shortages.

