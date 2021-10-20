Left Menu

Maha: Sarpanch disqualified for mismanagement of govt funds

The sarpanch has been disqualified under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958, and action has been ordered against the gram sevak, the official added.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:34 IST
Maha: Sarpanch disqualified for mismanagement of govt funds
  • Country:
  • India

A sarpanch in Maharashtra's Latur district was disqualified by the divisional commissioner for alleged mismanagement of government funds provided to construct lavatories in a village, an official said on Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner Avinash Pathak has disqualified the sarpanch of Mannathpur village of Nilanga tehsil and ordered action against a gram sevak for alleged irregularities of over Rs 6 lakh, the official said. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission scheme, lavatories were constructed at Mannathpur village in Nilanga, he said. A complaint was lodged with the chief executive officer alleging that the sarpanch and a gram sevak were allegedly involved in irregularities to the tune of Rs 6.96 lakh, the official said.

The matter was probed by the chief executive officer and a report was submitted to the divisional commissioner, he said. The sarpanch has been disqualified under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958, and action has been ordered against the gram sevak, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021