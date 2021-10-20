Foreign dignitaries hail Kushinagar airport's inauguration, say it will boost tourism

Several foreign dignitaries, including Sri Lankan minister Namal Rajapaksa, hailed the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport on Wednesday and said it will boost the number of Buddhist tourists visiting India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and said his government has taken a number of steps to instil new energy in the aviation sector.

''Tourism between India and Sri Lanka has always been very robust. We have a lot of Indians coming to Sri Lanka and also Sri Lankan pilgrims coming to different states (in India), especially Varanasi, the prime minister's constituency,'' Rajapaksa told reporters at the inauguration event.

''We believe that opening up Kushinagar will increase the number of pilgrims (coming to India) from Sri Lanka and also (the number of) Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world,'' he said.

Ambassador of Thailand to India Pattarat Hongtong said the Kushinagar airport will improve tourism between the two countries and facilitate Buddhist travellers.

Ambassador of Vietnam to India Pham Sanh Chau also said the Kushinagar airport will give a boost to the number of Buddhist tourists visiting India.

Diplomats from 12 countries -- Mongolia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Lao PDR, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the Republic of Korea, Nepal, Japan and Singapore -- attended the inauguration ceremony at the airport.

On the invitation extended by Modi during the Virtual Bilateral Summit with Sri Lanka in September 2020 and as mentioned in the joint statement, ''Mitratva Magga'', released after the meeting, the inaugural international flight at the airport arrived from the island nation to mark the occasion.

A delegation, led by Rajapaksa, son of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and comprising around 100 senior Buddhist monks, four state ministers and other senior officials, arrived in Kushinagar.

The monks belonging to different sects and prominent temples represent more than 22 districts of the island nation.

The inaugural international flight from Sri Lanka is likely to pave the way for increased traffic and a greater number of visitors to Kushinagar, particularly from Buddhist countries including Sri Lanka.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, along with members of the diplomatic corps, visited the Ramabhar Stupa in Kushinagar and paid homage at the site of Lord Buddha's cremation.

Earlier, Shringla welcomed the Sri Lankan delegation and also had a cordial and productive conversation with Rajapaksa at Kushinagar.

The Kushinagar airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore and will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the ''Mahaparinirvana'' site of Lord Buddha. It is an endeavour to connect the Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

