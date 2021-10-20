Left Menu

Servant held for kidnapping employers’ child

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:48 IST
A man here has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his master's child for a ransom of Rs 1 crore, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Monu, a resident of Bahraich district in UP, wanted to buy an apartment in Mumbai, where he worked as a decorator few years ago, they said.

On Tuesday at 5.39 pm, a PCR call was received at Gandhi Nagar police station regarding the kidnapping of a seven-year-old child from Subhash Mohalla in northeast Delhi and the kidnapper had demanded Rs 1.10 crore for safe release of the child.

The child's mother said about a month ago, they had employed Monu, who worked with them for eight to nine days and went away.

Monu was reemployed at a higher salary about a week ago as the child had got emotionally attached him, a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday around 4 pm, Monu took the child for a walk and did not return.

After an hour, the child's mother called Monu and his mobile phone was switched off, the officer said.

A few minutes later, Monu called her and demanded Rs 1.10 crore for safe release of her child, police said.

Police conducted raids in several areas, including suspected hideouts.

On the other hand, negotiation for ransom amount was being made with the accused and it was conveyed that the family could pay only Rs 10 lakh.

However, the accused refused and asked the parents to arrange at least Rs 1 crore, the officer said.

During investigation, the kidnapper along with the child was spotted near Gokulpuri Metro Station around 8.30 pm while waiting to get a call from the parents regarding the arrangement of the ransom. The accused was apprehended and child was rescued safely, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Monu told police that he thought that the child's family has a lot of money as his father runs a mineral water plant so he decided to abduct the child, the DCP said.

