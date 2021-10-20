Left Menu

CBI files chargesheet in Dhanbad judge murder case

Updated: 20-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:58 IST
CBI files chargesheet in Dhanbad judge murder case
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against two accused in the alleged murder of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand, who was mowed down by an auto-rickshaw on July 28, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma. They are both in judicial custody, they said.

CCTV camera footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene, killing him.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Jharkhand government.

The CBI had dispatched a 20-member team under its ace investigator VK Shukla to probe the case. Shukla was recently awarded by the Union Home Ministry for being among the best investigators.

