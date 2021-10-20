Left Menu

Maha: Brown sugar worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized in Akola; one held

PTI | Akola | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 21:14 IST
Maha: Brown sugar worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized in Akola; one held
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of brown sugar worth Rs 7.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Akola city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the local crime branch conducted a raid in Akot File area and seized 500 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 7.5 lakh, head inspector Santosh Mahalle said.

The police arrested Afzal Khan Khalil Khan, who was allegedly selling the contraband at the spot, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021