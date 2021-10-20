Left Menu

Rajasthan chief secy reviews preparations of 2-day investment summit to be held in Jan

Arya also suggested inviting successful local exporters to the event.The states Industries Secretary Ashutosh A T Pednekar said efforts will be made to increase investment with the participation of non-resident Rajasthani, Indian and foreign investors.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 21:32 IST
Rajasthan chief secy reviews preparations of 2-day investment summit to be held in Jan
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Nirajan Arya on Wednesday reviewed the preparations of a two-day investment summit to be held in January to attract investment in the state from within the country and abroad, and issued necessary directions to officials.

The summit will be held on January 24 and 25 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in the Sitapura area of the city.

Arya directed the officials to make efforts to increase investment in different sectors like electronics, mineral exploration, health infrastructure and medical equipment through the summit. Arya also suggested inviting successful local exporters to the event.

The state's Industries Secretary Ashutosh A T Pednekar said efforts will be made to increase investment with the participation of non-resident Rajasthani, Indian and foreign investors. He said that before the summit, the chief minister and the minister will contact the investors of the country and abroad through roadshows and invite them for the summit.

There will also be events like virtual webinars, national and international roadshows, and discussions with diplomats from different countries to connect with investors.

The government is planning roadshows in Dubai Expo, USA, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, France and the UK, apart from cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Responsibilities have been given to various departments to make the summit a success, according to a statement.

It added that a coordination committee headed by the chief secretary and an execution committee under the chairmanship of the secretary of the industries department have been constituted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021