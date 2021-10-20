Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL99 PM-3RDLDALL AIRPORT PM inaugurates Kushinagar intl airport; to boost Buddhist circuit tourism Kushinagar (UP): Giving a push to the government's Buddhist tourism circuit initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh and said a slew of measures are being taken to boost the country's aviation sector. By Manoj Rammohan BOM9 GJ-PM-LD CORRUPTION Ensure no safe havens anywhere for those who betray India: PM Modi to CVC, CBI Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed officials of the Central Vigilance Commission and the Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure there are no safe havens anywhere in the world for those who betray the country.

DEL88 UP-LDALL PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi allowed to proceed to Agra by UP police Agra/Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh police from going to Agra on Wednesday to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody, but was later allowed to proceed.

DEL111 JK-LDALL ENCOUNTER Two LeT commanders among four terrorists eliminated in J-K, were involved in killing of migrant workers Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday eliminated four militants, including two commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who were involved in the killing of migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL112 LD RAINS Death toll due to rainfall rises to 52 in U'khand; rain fury in UP, north Bengal & Sikkim New Delhi: Six more bodies were recovered on Wednesday in rain-battered Uttarakhand, taking the death toll to 52 in the Himalayan state, while Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, and areas of north Bengal were also pounded by torrential rainfall that caused landslides and led to closure of NH 10, the main road linking Gangtok with the rest of the country.

DEL108 SINOINDIA-ARUNACHAL-LD FIREPOWER India boosts fire power in forward areas along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh sector Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh): India has deployed upgraded L70 anti-aircraft guns in the high mountains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh sector in addition to its existing M-777 howitzers and the Swedish Bofors guns, officials said on Wednesday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL78 AMARINDER-LD BJP Amarinder a patriot, open to alliance with those who put national interest first: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday reciprocated warmly to former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's suggestion for an alliance with the party in the upcoming state assembly polls, lauding him as a patriot and asserting that it is open to joining hands with those who put national interest first.

DEL7 MEA-INDOUK-DIALOGUE India, UK discuss UN reforms, counterterrorism, climate action New Delhi: India and the UK held discussions on key issues of mutual interest pertaining to UN reforms, counterterrorism, peacekeeping and climate action, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

DEL59 CBSE-BOARD EXAMS CBSE to allow change in city of exam centre for first term class 10, 12 board exams New Delhi: Class 10 and 12 students who are not in the same city where they had taken admission will be allowed to request a change in the city of examination centre for first term board exams beginning next month, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Wednesday. LEGAL DEL84 SC-LDALL LAKHIMPUR Lakhimpur Kheri probe: ‘We think you are dragging your feet’, SC to UP; orders protection of witnesses New Delhi: Observing that the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence should not be an “unending story”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Uttar Pradesh government again, saying the court was getting the impression that the state police was dragging its feet, and also ordered the protection of witnesses.

BOM23 MH-COURT-2NDLD ARYAN Aryan seemed to be indulging in drug activities regularly, says court while denying bail; he moves HC Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, observing that `on the face of it', he was indulging in ''illicit drug activities on a regular basis''.

BUSINESS DEL107 BIZ-LD-SATCOM-INMARSAT-BSNL BSNL to offer Inmarsat's GX satcomm services in India for hi-speed inflight, maritime connectivity New Delhi: State-owned BSNL has received licence to offer Inmarsat's Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India that would enable high-speed inflight and maritime connectivity for airlines and ships using Inmarsat terminals and infrastructure, the British satellite company announced on Wednesday.

FOREIGN FGN49 ISRAEL-LDALL JAISHANKAR Jaishankar calls on top Israeli leadership; discusses full potential of bilateral relations Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday had a ''warm and rich'' discussion with the top Israeli leadership on realising the full potential of the bilateral strategic partnership and exchanged views on the changes in the geopolitical landscape and global affairs.

FGN50 LANKA-INDIA-LD FISHERMAN Sri Lanka Navy says missing Indian fisherman's body recovered Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy said on Wednesday that they have recovered the body of an Indian fisherman who went missing after the boat he was in along with two others was hit by a naval vessel of the island nation off the northern coast, the second such incident this year.

