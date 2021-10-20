Ethiopia conducts second air strike on Wednesday in Tigray, spokesperson says
Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 21:58 IST
Ethiopia conducted a second air strike on Wednesday in the Tigray region, a government spokesperson said.
A fighter jet struck a military training facility and arms depot in Agiba, government spokesperson Legesse Tulu told Reuters. The area is bout 80 km (50 miles) west of the regional capital Mekelle.
