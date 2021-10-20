Left Menu

Man held in Delhi for raping daughter for last five years: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter over the last five years in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act on the basis of a statement of the girl on October 18, they said, adding that the accused was arrested on the same day.

The girl told the police that her father had been raping her over the last five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

