Centre committed to promoting cooperative sector in J&K: Minister

Union Minister B L Verma on Wednesday said the central government is committed to promoting the cooperative sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Verma, Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region who reached here under the public outreach programme of the central government, was speaking at a meeting with senior officers of the cooperative department, an official spokesman said.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is fully committed to promoting the cooperative sector in J&K, and several initiatives have been already taken to strengthen and revive the cooperative department,'' he said.

Appreciating the administration for taking several bold initiatives to uplift the working of the department, Verma sought suggestions from the stakeholders for the revival of defunct cooperative societies and diversification of business activities.

Earlier, Cooperatives Department Secretary Yasha Mudgal briefed the minister about various activities and achievements of the department.

The minister was apprised of various sectors, including tier structure of sooperative societies, working and modernisation of cooperative Super Bazaars, for the augmentation of the businesses, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)