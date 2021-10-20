Lynching incident: Punjab Police forms SIT to inquire into complaint of Dalit labourer's sister

The Punjab government on Wednesday constituted a special investigation team to look into a complaint of the sister of a Dalit labourer, who was lynched to death at a farmers' protest site in Singhu, as she alleged that he was ''allured'' and taken to the Delhi-Haryana border.

The development comes a day after Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed the lynching of the Dalit labourer, Lakhbir Singh, a possible conspiracy to defame the farmers' agitation, citing a photograph purportedly of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar with a Nihang ''leader''.

Lakhbir Singh was brutally killed last week and his body was tied to a barricade at the Singhu border with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

The constitution of the SIT was announced on Wednesday after Lakhbir Singh's sister Raj Kaur lodged a police complaint, alleging that her brother was ''allured'' by some unknown people and taken to Singhu border where he was murdered on October 15 on sacrilege charges. She demanded a probe into the matter.

The directions for the formation of the SIT were given by the deputy chief minister.

Officiating Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota constituted the SIT to probe the sister's allegations.

According to an order, ''For a thorough and expeditious inquiry into the matter, an SIT is hereby constituted under the chairmanship of ADGP-cum-Director, Bureau of Investigation Punjab Varinder Kumar.'' Deputy Inspector General (Ferozepur Range) Inderbir Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (Tarn Taran) Harvinder Singh Virk are members of the SIT, according to the order.

Additional Director General of Police-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation Varinder Kumar may co-opt any other police officers posted in the state for the enquiry according to requirements, the order stated.

He would also be at liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other wing or unit of the Punjab Police, it said.

Sarabjit Singh, who was who was among the Nihangs arrested for the killing, claimed that he had ''punished'' the man for ''desecrating'' a Sikh holy book.

Randhawa, who holds the home affairs portfolio, on Tuesday had promised ''complete justice'', saying the government would get to the bottom of the case and ''identify and expose the conspirators behind the incident''.

The Haryana Police has already set up two special investigation teams in connection with the killing.

While one SIT was formed to carry out the overall probe into the case, the second one was constituted to investigate the videos of the incident circulating on social media.

