Left Menu

J'Khand HC scraps Ranchi Municipal Corp notice to banquet hall owners

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:09 IST
J'Khand HC scraps Ranchi Municipal Corp notice to banquet hall owners
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jharkhand on Wednesday scrapped the notice of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation issued to some city banquet halls for allegedly violating construction norms, directing the civic body to take a decision after hearing the affected parties.

Five banquet halls had been served notices by the Corporation on June 24 informing their respective owners that their campuses will be sealed for flouting construction norms.

The banquet hall owners moved the high court challenging the order of the civic body, saying it was violative of the principles of natural justice.

Justice Rajesh Shankar, after hearing both the parties, held the notice issued by the civic body to be arbitrary and set it aside.

However, the Corporation can proceed afresh after allowing the banquet hall owners to explain their side of the story, the court held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021