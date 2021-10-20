Left Menu

Mundra drug haul case: NIA seizes 'talc mixed with narcotics' during raid at Delhi godown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday seized white powder material, suspected to be talc mixed with narcotics during raids conducted at a godown in Delhi in connection with the seizure of 3,000 kilograms of drugs at Gujarat's Mundra Port.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The NIA informed that the white powder material was seized with the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Division.

"NIA conducted a search at a godown in Delhi in the case of seizure of 3000 kg drugs at Mundra Port, Gujarat. During the search conducted today white powder material, suspected to be talc mixed with narcotics, has been seized with the help of FSL," informed the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

