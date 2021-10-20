Left Menu

Five arrested over Tuesday's violence in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:14 IST
Five arrested over Tuesday's violence in Jabalpur
  • Country:
  • India

As many as five accused have been arrested and many others identified, they said.

Police used lathi-charge and lobbed teargas shells after a group of persons threw firecrackers and stones at them as people were gathering for prayers on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on October 19.

“Initial investigation revealed that some people involved in Tuesday's incident have come here from Bihar and West Bengal and work in local factories. We are also probing how these miscreants got hold of country-made bombs,” City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Akhilesh Gaur said.

The culprits were being identified on the basis of CCTV footage, he said.

About half a dozen policemen including an assistant inspector were injured in the incident, Gaur added.

Five persons have been arrested so far, he said.

A case has been registered for attempt to murder, rioting, `assault to deter public servant from discharging duty' and criminal intimidation under the IPC and also provisions of the Explosives Act.

The attempt to murder charge was pressed on complaints from the cops against 24 accused who were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, the CSP said.

Additional force has been deployed in the Machhali Bazaar area, he added. PTI COR ADU KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021