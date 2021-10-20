Left Menu

Stalin urges Centre to ensure permanent solution to fishermen issue

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:15 IST
Stalin urges Centre to ensure permanent solution to fishermen issue
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre to find a permanent solution to the fishermen's issue, the government said on Wednesday.

Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, flagging the incident of a Sri Lankan naval ship ramming into the boat of Indian fishermen from the state.

The Sri Lankan Navy said on Wednesday that they recovered the body of an Indian fisherman who went missing after the boat he was in along with two others was hit by a naval vessel of the island nation off the northern coast, the second such incident this year.

According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government, Stalin said such incidents were recurring for a long time and a permanent solution was required in the matter.

He also sought rehabilitation of two other fishermen who were rescued by the Lankan navy from the boat that sunk in the impact, in the incident that happened at Neduntheevu on Monday evening. Fishermen from India and Sri Lanka are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

In a similar incident in January, four Indian fishermen were killed.

India had lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over the death of the four Indian fishermen in the collision between their vessel and the naval craft of the island nation, saying steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021