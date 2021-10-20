Left Menu

Delhi prison dept to install more jammers at Tihar to block mobile calls

The Delhi Prison department will install more mobile network jammers to block calls in the Tihar jail complex, officials said on Wednesday.The move comes against the backdrop of some prisoners, including gangster Tillu Tajpuria, having been in touch with the attackers of Gogi, they said, adding jail officials were found to be complicit with Unitechs imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.A senior jail official said We are in the process of installing three mobile towers in Tihar complex, which will block the calls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:31 IST
The Delhi Prison department will install more mobile network jammers to block calls in the Tihar jail complex, officials said on Wednesday.

The move comes against the backdrop of some prisoners, including gangster Tillu Tajpuria, having been in touch with the attackers of Gogi, they said, adding jail officials were found to be complicit with Unitech’s imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

A senior jail official said: “We are in the process of installing three mobile towers in Tihar complex, which will block the calls. The work is going on in all three.” On September 24, two assailants Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep, dressed as lawyers, entered a crowded Rohini courtroom and shot dead gangster Gogi. Then, they were then killed in police retaliatory fire.

The instructions for the entire operation to kill Gogi was given on phone by the slain gangster's rival Tajpuriya, lodged in the Mandoli Jail.

Tajpuriya was in touch with his associates via internet calls and was giving them directions on how to execute the plan.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Prisons Department suspended 28 jail officials after they were found to be complicit with Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had registered a case after 32 officials of Tihar Jail were found to be complicit with the duo. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, and investigation was taken up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

