Abu Dhabi crown prince, Syrian president discuss developments in Syria -WAM
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler, received on Wednesday a phone call from Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.
The two discussed developments in Syria and the Middle East, as well as mutual cooperation in various fields, WAM said.
The UAE re-opened its mission to Damascus in late 2018 in a bid to counter the influence of non-Arab actors like Iran, which along with Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebel forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
