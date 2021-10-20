Left Menu

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Syrian president discuss developments in Syria -WAM

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:35 IST
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler, received on Wednesday a phone call from Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.

The two discussed developments in Syria and the Middle East, as well as mutual cooperation in various fields, WAM said.

The UAE re-opened its mission to Damascus in late 2018 in a bid to counter the influence of non-Arab actors like Iran, which along with Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebel forces.

