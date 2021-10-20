Left Menu

Man dies by suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a flyover in Sadar area of Nagpur city on Wednesday night, police said.The deceased was identified as Navin Gendalal Nikhar 45, a resident of Gawlipura locality. Further probe is on, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:49 IST
A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a flyover in Sadar area of Nagpur city on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Navin Gendalal Nikhar (45), a resident of Gawlipura locality. Nikhar, who worked as a driver, reached the flyover on bicycle around 9 pm and jumped off, said a police official.

Police rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead. As per his family members, he was depressed for the last three days. Further probe is on, the official said.

