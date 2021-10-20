3 held in Noida over pro-Pakistan sloganeering during religious procession

Left Menu

Three men were arrested over alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering during a religious procession in Noida on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests have been made on the basis of a purported video which surfaced on social media, the police said.

''The procession was carried out in the Sector 20 police station area. A video had gone viral on social media during which the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan was heard. The video was analysed by the police and also consulted with an expert after which it prima facie looked that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised during the procession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said.

''If one looks at the complete video, 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan was being raised but in between 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan was also being raised,” the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 20 police station under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), he said.

Three people identified as Mohammad Zafar, Samir Ali and Ali Raza have been arrested in connection with the episode and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

