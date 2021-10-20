Left Menu

2 held with ambergris worth crores of rupees

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested by forest officials for allegedly trying to sell ambergris or vomit of whale worth crores of rupees from Thaliparamba in north Kerala district, officials said.

Ismaeel and Abdul Rasheed, hailing from Koyipram in the district and Bengaluru respectively, were arrested on the basis of a tip-off received by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence), Thiruvananthapuram, they said. The accused were arrested while trying to allegedly sell the ambergris weighing Rs 9 kg to people from Nilambur in Malappuram district for about Rs 30 crore, they said.

A case was registered against the duo under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

