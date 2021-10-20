Left Menu

48-year-old contractor shot at in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:09 IST
A 48-year-old man was injured after being shot at in his face on Wednesday near a railway track in Masuri police station area here, police said.

Praveen, a contractor, was shot in his cheek by unknown assailants on Wednesday morning when he was walking near the tracks to attend to nature's call, they said.

The victim was rushed to the district government hospital from where he was referred to GTB hospital in Delhi for treatment.

An FIR has been lodged against unknown assailants by the Praveen's brother, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Praveen was apparently under depression due to some land dispute that was going on for a long time.

His wife Malti had contested a district board election in Bulandshahar district. She was living separately from her husband for some time and only four months ago came back to live with Praveen.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old married woman died by allegedly hanging herself at home in Sahibabad area, according to the police.

Nupur, wife of Kamrul, died by suicide from a ceiling fan in Vikram Enclave of Sahibabad area on Wednesday evening.

No suicide note has been recovered from her room while the body was sent for a post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

