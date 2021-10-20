BJP's claims of normalcy in J&K proved ‘hollow’ by targetted killing of innocents: Congress

Senior Congress leader Rajni Patil on Wednesday said the BJP government's claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir have proved “hollow” with the incidents of violence against innocents.

Patil, who is the AICC incharge for J&K, arrived here and reviewed the prevailing situation with senior party leaders and front wings, a Congress spokesperson said.

“The claims of total normalcy by the BJP-led central government have proved to be hollow and the innocents, especially minorities, are being killed and targeted by terrorists, day in and day out, which is very serious and shocking,” she said.

She also expressed concern over the killing of nine army personnel, including two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) in an ongoing operation in the forest areas of Mendhar and Surankote in Poonch district and nearby Thanmandi in Rajouri district.

“The central government and UT administration have utterly failed to protect the innocent people, who are being targeted selectively for over two years and now the situation has turned worse and unsafe for the nationalist people in the valley,” Patil said.

She said the peace-loving people, especially minorities, are feeling threatened and leaving the valley for the safety of their lives.

The spokesperson said Patil briefed the party leaders about the detailed deliberations in the recently-held Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the serious concern expressed by the leadership of the party over the prevailing situation.

“This is the worst situation after 1990's,” the Congress leader said, adding that all the governments' claims proved to be “wrong about the ground situation”.

Patil was apprised about the grave concern among the people over the recent surge in terrorist activities and the targeted killings of innocents.

“There is large-scale fear amongst minorities in Kashmir and the employees from Jammu, including Kashmiri migrants,” the spokesperson said.

He said minorities and outside workers spread in different parts have been fleeing the valley and the employees from Jammu in different field areas are fear-struck due to lack of any secure atmosphere and arrangements for them.

The party leaders sought adequate security arrangements for all vulnerable sections, especially minorities, including employees from Jammu and outside residents, the spokesperson said.

Patil advised the party leaders to keep a close watch on the situation and highlight with the administration the concern of the innocent citizens and minorities and the sufferings of the labourers returning to their native places but facing great hardships without any help from government.