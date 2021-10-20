Director of SITE says Qasiyun Brigades claims responsibility for Damascus attack
The director of SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups online, said on Wednesday that a militant group called Qasiyun Brigades claimed responsibility for today's attack on an army bus in Damascus that left 14 people killed, Rita Katz wrote on Twitter.
