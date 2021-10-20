Left Menu

Testimony ends in ex-Giuliani associate's campaign finance trial

Closing arguments are expected in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. The case has drawn attention because of the role Parnas and a former business partner, Igor Fruman, played in helping Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, investigate Joe Biden's activities in Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:37 IST
Testimony ends in ex-Giuliani associate's campaign finance trial

Testimony concluded on Wednesday in the campaign finance trial https://www.reuters.com/world/us/campaign-finance-trial-against-ex-giuliani-associate-parnas-kicks-off-2021-10-13 of a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, a case that has provided a glimpse into the inner workings of political fundraising in the United States.

Prosecutors say Lev Parnas used money from a foreign national https://www.reuters.com/world/us/russian-businessman-funded-ex-giuliani-associates-account-court-records-show-2021-10-18 to donate to U.S. candidates and sought to conceal his identity for other contributions in the 2018 election cycle. The Ukraine-born Parnas has pleaded not guilty.

A co-defendant on two of the counts, Andrey Kukushkin, has also pleaded not guilty. Closing arguments are expected in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

The case has drawn attention because of the role Parnas and a former business partner, Igor Fruman, played in helping Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, investigate Joe Biden's activities in Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election. Biden, a Democrat, defeated Republican Trump's bid for re-election. Prosecutors say Fruman and Parnas used funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to donate to candidates in states where the group sought licenses to operate cannabis businesses. Fruman pleaded guilty in September to one criminal count of soliciting campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Over six days of testimony, prosecutors called as witnesses two politicians who solicited donations from Parnas, only to reject them due to doubts about the funds' origins. Parnas' defense has argued Muraviev's funds were used for business investments, not campaign contributions. Giuliani's attorney has said the Parnas trial is separate from a federal probe into whether the former New York City mayor violated lobbying laws while representing Trump. Giuliani has not been charged with any crimes and denies wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021